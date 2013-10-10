Admired in Africa's Wedding Photographer of the Year Is Announced

Johannesburg, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- The best wedding photographers on the African continent recently competed for top honors in the first Admired in Africa wedding photography awards. Photographers from Kenya to South Africa competed and their images revealed that wedding photography is alive and well in Africa, from straight-up wedding photography to photojournalism to more abstract artistic interpretations of 'the best day'.



Jacki Bruniquel from Durban, South Africa won the coveted Photographer of the Year award, followed closely by wedding photojournalism legend Christophe Viseux, France. Jacki's response to the news that she had won came via a mobile text from Mauritius where she is currently working - "What an honor … whoop whoop!!!". We're not sure if that's an autocorrect error or not.



The Admired in Africa group was formed in 2009, as a group dedicated to the highest standards of creativity and quality. Membership is by invitation only, and the strict standards ensure that the overall level of membership is kept high. This year, after several years of talks, the Admired in Africa Awards were initiated to allow for a competition that was uniquely African and celebrated the amazing variety in colors and setups that are weddings in Africa.



About Dror Eyal

Dror Eyal is the creative force behind Admired in Africa. He has written several books on the subject of wedding photography, won numerous awards and has had his work featured internationally. He can currently be found in Johannesburg, South Africa … probably editing a wedding.



Contact:

Mr Dror Eyal

Admired in Africa

dror@admiredinafrica.co.za

PO Box 618

Ridge Terrace

2168

South Africa

+27743676925

http://www.admiredinafrica.co.za