New Energy market report from GlobalData: "ADNOC Distribution to Acquire 74 Fuel Stations from Emarat - Emarat to Hand Over Fuel Stations to Reduce Losses Due to Subsidized Retail Fuel Prices – Deal Analysis from GlobalData"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- ADNOC Distribution, a distributor of petroleum products and a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), agreed to acquire 74 fuel stations from Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), a supplier of liquefied petroleum gas.
Scope
- Rationale behind Emarat transfering the fuel stations to ADNOC
- Geography Covered- UAE
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop a sound understanding of Emarat's plan of transfering the fuel stations to ADNOC
- Rationale behind acqusition of the fuel stations by ADNOC
