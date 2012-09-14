Adoba Eco Hotel Rapid City/Mt. Rushmore Partners With Allegiant Travel to Offer Exclusive Packages

Rapid City, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Adoba Eco Hotel Rapid City/Mt. Rushmore has a new companion with Allegiant Travel in vacation package travel and sustainable guestroom lodging.



In a partnership to offer the newest flight packages, passengers of Allegiant Travel will have the opportunity to receive exclusive discounts at Rapid City’s newest eco-hotel. "We are pleased to partner with Adoba Eco Hotel to offer our customers great deals on their Mt. Rushmore vacation," said Andrew Levy, Allegiant Travel Company President. "We are confident our customers will appreciate the value of booking their Mt. Rushmore vacation package with Allegiant and the Adoba Eco Hotel Rapid City."



Whether seeking the splendor of the majestic Black Hills or experiencing National Monuments like Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse, travelers will enjoy the perks of new and affordable packages. Offering guests the best in green hotel stays and flight accommodations, Adoba Eco Hotel Rapid City/Mt. Rushmore is located in the heart of vibrant downtown Rapid City.



Adoba Eco Hotel CEO/President Jim Henderson says “We’re exultant with this new partnership, and we know our guests will be too. Allegiant has made it possible for more travelers to reach our green destination and at a tremendous value. This new vacation package truly opens doors for other markets and guests to experience a sustainable stay in the Black Hills.”



Located in the hotel visitors will find the acclaimed Enigma Restaurant, serving organic menu selections, as well as the locals’ favorite 445 Martini Lounge. Looking to explore? Guests of all ages are captivated by the Black Hills’ rich landscape, scenic byways, Badlands National Park, Historic Deadwood and rich history that comprise one of South Dakota’s leading cities. Browse quaint boutiques, take the City of Presidents Walking Tour, or head to Main Street Square, where visitors will find an outdoor performance stage and towering granite sculptures. Guests can even catch a Broadway Play, hosted in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center located just a few blocks away.



There’s never been a better time to visit one of our nation’s most beloved centers of culture, entertainment, and book a Fall Vacation Package. By taking advantage of the Adoba Eco Hotel Rapid City/Mt. Rushmore and Allegiant Travel partnership, visitors will be eligible for exclusive guest room and flight packages that are vital to an unforgettable and affordable travel experience. That’s a partnership worth traveling for.



