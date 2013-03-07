Adoba Hotel Brand Introduces Michael Lapporte, as New VP Development

Highlands Ranch, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Continuing their mission to make green travel possible in locations spanning the country, Adoba Hotel® Brand is excited to introduce their new VP of Development, Michael Lapporte. As Colorado-based Adoba Hotel® Brand expands into its third location, it is time to address the company’s rapid growth and need for an organizational chart that reflects these new developments.



Lapporte is no stranger to the hotel industry, bringing with him thirteen years of experience as a senior real estate broker specializing in retail, hotels, mixed-use, land, and investment sales. His strong track record of success in sourcing, negotiating, developing and closing transactions aligns well with the Adoba Hotels® brand’s own business goals. Lapporte will spearhead the acquisition of new sustainable LEED development properties throughout the country. Working to pursue nationwide opportunities for facility conversions, re-branding, and ground-up development, Lapporte’s position is key to supporting the brands new and innovative pay performance business model.



Says Lapporte, “The rising demand from private, public, and governmental entities to go ‘green’ in its respective travel policies is creating a massive demand for sustainable lodging facilities. Adoba is, in my opinion, the most well positioned hotel brand in America to meet this need.” Likewise, Adoba is confident Lapporte’s excellent track record will prove essential in their company’s future success and goals for green travel. Atmosphere Hospitality Management CEO Jim Henderson says “Lapporte brings a wealth of industry insights and experience, which we know will be crucial in growing and exposing the brand to new investment opportunities across the country.”



Adoba Hotel ®Brand is proud to currently operate in two locations, including Rapid City, South Dakota, Dearborn, Michigan, and deals in progress for both Colorado and Texas. With Lapporte on board, the brand is excited for this list to steadily grow.