Dearborn, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Adoba® Hotel, the progressive new hotel brand that advances their vision for environmentally-responsible travel by acquiring and repositioning hotel properties, announces a partnership with online review analytics provider ReviewPro to use guest feedback to further drive innovation and growth.



"We offer our guests the chance to change the world through travel, and the investment community a way to achieve attractive financial returns while doing good," said Adrienne Pumphrey, Adoba Hotel's co-founder and Global Head of Marketing. "Our eco-friendly business model for the hotel industry answers the growing call of environmental consciousness by investors, owners and guests. We aim to create a quality experience for all our customers while taking assertive steps to enhance our guest service through eco-smart initiatives."



This partnership with ReviewPro allows the Adoba team to instantly access what is being said about the 800-room Adoba® Dearborn property - as well as about other hotels in the greater Detroit metro area. “Being a responsible hotel owner means having a balanced approach to social, economic and environmental priorities, and now we have feedback from thousands of our guests and Dearborn visitors to help us make decisions in each area of our hotel operation," added Pumphrey. In the months ahead, Adoba plans to work with local businesses and government officials to analyze local travel trends and guest preferences, constantly improving the products and services they offer to visitors.



"The Adoba® facility has been a landmark in the community, a door to Dearborn for thousands of business travelers, tourists and special event attendees, and an effective economic engine for the local economy," observed Dearborn mayor John O'Reilly. Changes at the hotel provide a compelling example of growth that can happen in the community. Donna Inch, CEO of Ford Land, noted "As a long-term Dearborn business with a great deal invested in the community, we are dedicated to the success of businesses who will positively contribute to the viability of Dearborn. Ford Land has always viewed environmental stewardship as critical to its long-term vision and this aligns well with the Adoba sustainable mission of operation."



ReviewPro has done numerous research projects for the world's largest hotel groups in collaboration with organizations such as Cornell University, Deloitte Consulting and CBRE, identifying revenue growth opportunities by turning online guest feedback into insight for action in the areas of sales and marketing, operations and quality, and revenue and distribution management. "Adoba is a unique hospitality concept, and now they will have an unprecedented view into business performance and market conditions for hotels in the region," noted Josiah Mackenzie, ReviewPro's Director of Business Development. "The quantity and quality of insight we now have from online consumer feedback is staggering, and we look forward to a close working relationship with the Adoba team as they develop their brand and work to grow travel business in the Dearborn/Detroit area."



About Atmosphere Hospitality Management Services, LLC

Denver-based Atmosphere Hospitality Management launched the innovative new Adoba Eco Hotel® brand in 2010, after more than 25 years experience managing restaurants, branded hotel properties and independent resorts. The Adoba brand has quickly become synonymous with green hotel design, construction and sustainably profitable practices. Visit us at http://www.atmospherehospitalitymanagement.com for more information.



About ReviewPro

ReviewPro is the leading international provider of online reputation and social media management solutions to the hotel industry, aggregating hundreds of millions of social media mentions, in over 40 languages, from hundreds of the most relevant Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), review websites and social media platforms. One of Wired Magazine’s hottest startups of 2012, and winner of PhoCusWright’s Travel Innovation Summit as the emerging technology most likely to change the industry, ReviewPro provides the analysis, customer intelligence, competitive benchmarking and automated reporting needed to help hoteliers more effectively manage across their organizations. Thousands of hotels in more than 80 countries rely on ReviewPro to better understand and improve guest satisfaction and to profit from the social web. Visit http://www.reviewpro.com for more information.