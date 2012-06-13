AdobeConnection.com Enables Both Beginners and Pros to Master Photoshop

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- For years, Adobe has been one of the top names in the technology industry. Its software leads the pack in many domains, but it is Adobe Photoshop, the image editing software, that stands out as one of the most popular products. Recently, a website called Adobe Connection has been getting a lot of attention from Adobe users who want to know all about Photoshop.



At AdobeConnection.com, visitors will find numerous Photoshop resources for every kind of user. The Photoshop section of the website offers help for both novices and masters of this software. While giving the lowdown on Photoshop basics to users who do not know where to start, the section also provides Photoshop pros with tricks that they never knew about. These interesting tips allow visitors to learn how to do advanced fashion photography effects, lettering effects and enhancement effects. Whether you use Photoshop for personal or professional needs, Adobe Connection provides consumers with all the knowledge required to create beautiful images in no time.



The Photoshop section also includes technical information on different versions of Photoshop software. One truly interesting article sums up all the differences between different versions of Adobe, allowing consumers to compare versions before they download — saving them time and money.



Not just limited to Photoshop, Adobe Connection also shows visitors where to download all the latest products in Adobe’s full range software, allowing them to keep your finger on the pulse of this exciting technology. In the website’s Downloads section, you will find links to free Adobe downloads as well as information on the prices of premium Adobe software. That way, consumers can decide if they would rather get the benefits of upgrading or if they are happy sticking with the free versions.



The Downloads section explains why some of this software, like Photoshop and CS3, is available for free and where visitors can find free downloads. There are also details on alternative programs that can be used instead of Adobe software, so consumers will be as well informed as possible.



Like its name suggests, Adobe Connection makes sure to always stay connected with its users. Not only can visitors leave comments on each article that they read, they can also follow Adobe Connection on Twitter and join the Adobe Connection Facebook fan page. Adobe Connection has truly formed an online community, and it is just waiting for you to join.



About Adobe Connection

For more information, please visit: http://adobeconnection.com/