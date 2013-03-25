AdobeConnection.com Explains How to Download Photoshop, Microsoft Word, and Adobe Illustrator for Free

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Some people say that nothing in life is free. On the internet, it’s easy to find evidence to disprove that theory. Whether looking for free software, free music, or free video games, there are plenty of good free things to download online.



One website called AdobeConnection.com wants to be the authoritative source for getting information about different types of free software. Adobe Connection tells visitors the facts about free software online. Instead of hiding the truth and pushing visitors towards downloading some virus disguised as a free program, AdobeConnection.com simply seeks to inform.



A spokesperson for AdobeConnection.com explained some of the information visitors can expect to find on the site:



“Our website is a treasure trove of information about getting all sorts of free software online. We tell people why they might want to download a certain software program for free, and then we also discuss potential ways to download that free software online. We also provide information about which software versions they might want to download and which program would best meet their needs for work, school, or home. For those who don’t want to pay a lot of money for the full software program, we also highlight some free and legal alternatives.”



A number of different types of software programs are listed on the AdobeConnection.com website, including:



- Microsoft Word free download

- Photoshop free download

- Adobe Illustrator free download



All of these software programs have dedicated pages that can be found at AdobeConnection.com where visitors can learn how, why, and where they might be able to download each program.



It’s not all fun and games, however. At the Photoshop download page, visitors are greeted with a large paragraph about the dangers of downloading free software online. The AdobeConnection.com spokesperson highlighted what a few of those dangers could be:



“The internet is a dangerous place, and there are always tricksters out there looking to make a quick buck through identity theft or credit card scams. Under the “Safety Reminders” section of our website, visitors will find tips about searching Google without inadvertently downloading a virus. We also show visitors how to avoid online retailers that seem legal at first, but are actually just selling illegal software copies or giving away viruses.”



About AdobeConnection.com

AdobeConnection.com is a website dedicated to telling visitors about downloading free software online. Free software pages include Adobe Photoshop, Microsoft Word, and Adobe Illustrator. Although AdobeConnection.com does not actually link to illegal download websites, it does link to free alternatives to each popular software program. For more information, please visit: http://adobeconnection.com