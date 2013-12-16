Adonis Ramirez Seeks Funding Support from Indiegogo Community to Organize Silence Hurts 5K Run & Walk

Sanford, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- It's sad to say, but the reality is that the children of this generation are being attacked by a terrible enemy called self-harm! Its strikes are subtle, effective and often go undetected. Here are the facts:



- In 2010-2011, 26,000 women were hospitalized for self harm injuries in Australia, most in the 14 to 19 age group.

- Each year, 1 in 5 females and 1 in 7 males engage in self harm.

- 90 percent of people who engage in self harm begin during their teen or pre-adolescent years.

- Many of those who self injure report learning how to do so from friends or pro self injury websites.

- Approximately two million cases are reported annually in the U.S.

- Cutting and other self-injury behaviors cross all cultures plus socio-economic norms

- Almost 50% have reported being sexually abused

- Children begin as early as 7 and 8 years old.



March 1st is National Self Injury Awareness Day, and Silence Hurts is organizing the 1st Annual Self Injury Awareness 5K Run/Walk in the City of Sanford, Florida. They want to walk in honor of Self-Injury (SI) Awareness.

- Their goal is for 750 participants to join them in this walk.

- They want to make an impression by wearing orange (the SI awareness color).

- They want to ensure media presence from local and even national outlets.

- Funds raised in the 5K will go to educate, prevent and treat self harm victims.

- Contributions via Indiegogo will help make this happen.



About Adonis Ramirez

Adonis Ramirez is the passionate pastor who is leading the Silence Hurts effort to stop children from harming themselves and mutilating themselves. Based in Sanford, Florida Silence Hurts is an ad-hoc group of volunteers committed to helping children all over the world through outreach and awareness.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal of $5,500. Funding duration: December 08, 2013 - January 19, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/Jg14fB