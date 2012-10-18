Adoption Experts Release New Book 99 Things You Wish You Knew Before…Choosing Adoption

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Last year, “National Adoption Month,” was first proclaimed by President Obama in November to recognize the importance of “ensuring that every child is given the love of family, assurance of a permanent home and upbringing they deserve.” To honor this process and inform people throughout the year, two experts in adoption, Robert and Jeffrey Kasky, have co-authored and recently released 99 Things You Wish You Knew Before®...Choosing Adoption.



The book is available now in print for $14.99 and electronicallyfor $2.99 at Kindle at www.Amazon.com or http://tinyurl.com/bswlklg



"Adoption is one of the most important decisions of a lifetime and that of an innocent child,” said Judge David Young (Retired), former Judge and television personality. “Why not go in with all the knowledge you can? After reading this book, you will have all the tools to deal with the most exciting times of your life.”



99 Things You Wish You Knew Before®...Choosing Adoptionis a comprehensive guide to help those through their adoption journey - whether they be a prospective adoptive family, a birth parent or even an adoption practitioner. The book addresses the mysteries and myths that surround and permeate the adoption process, simplifying them for the non-lawyer in an entertaining format.



Jeffrey A. Kasky, Esq has appeared on national TV with John Walsh, Sally Jessie Raphael, Montel Williams, Jane Pratt and more. He is co-founder and Vice President of One World Adoption Services, Inc. Jeff is currently a Florida-certified law enforcement officer, a Florida Supreme Court Mediator in Circuit, County and Family Courts, and has been practicing law for the adoption agency since it opened in 1995. Jeff has acted in numerous cases as a volunteer guardian ad litem for abused and/or neglected children in the Broward County Dependency Court.



Robert A. Kasky, Esq. is co-founder and President of One World Adoption Services, Inc. Robert began his legal career in 1966 as an attorney for the SEC in Washington, D.C. He is a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Civil Mediator, completed his first adoption in 1973 and has since handled or worked on thousands of adoption cases.



For more information about 99 Things You Wish You Knew Before®...Choosing Adoption and Robert and Jeffrey Kasky, visit http://www.oneworldadoption.com and http://www.adoptionexpertwitness.com.