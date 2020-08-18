Adoption of Blood Screening Technologies Increasing in Asia-Pacific

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- Due to the increasing number of blood donors, rising prevalence of infectious, respiratory, and chronic diseases, rapid technological advancements, growing implementation of strict policies aimed at tracking blood contamination levels, and the surging healthcare expenditure, the global blood screening market attained a value of $2,402.3 million in 2019 and is expected to advance at 8.1% CAGR from 2020 to 2030.



Software and services, instruments, and reagents and kits are the main categories present under the product type segment of the blood screening market. Out of these, the reagents and kits category is expected to lead the market in the future years, on account of the utilization of these products in the first phase of the screening process. Further, the increasing utilization of reagents and kits for the faster detection of various transfusion-transmissible diseases (TTD) will boost the growth of this category in the market in the coming years.



Under the technology segmentation of the blood screening market, the main categories are enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting, rapid testing, next-generation sequencing, and nucleic acid technology (NAT). Amongst these, the nucleic acid technology (NAT) category accounted for the largest market share during 2014—2019 (historical period). This is ascribed to the higher sensitivity displayed by this technology than the other technologies and the subsequent adoption of this technology in blood testing centers.



The objective of this research includes;

- Major factors driving the blood screening market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

- Historical and the present size of the blood screening market segments and understand their comparative future potential

- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings



As the number of people suffering from diseases and volume of surgical procedures are rising, the need for blood donors and blood screening is growing as well. A number of chronic diseases result in excessive loss of blood, due to which blood needs to be transfused into the patient. While a family member is the ideal option for blood donation, certain circumstances may arise which compel doctors to go through blood banks for finding a match. In any case though, it is important that the donated blood is free of any kind of contamination or diseases which may compromise the health of the patient.



In the near future, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) blood screening market is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, on account of the increasing presence of leading market players, rising incidence of various chronic diseases such as cancer, and the presence of an affordable labor force in the region. According to the findings of the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN), 2,003,789 people were diagnosed with cancer in Southeast Asia in 2018.



The prominent players operating in the global blood screening market are Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer Incand bioMérieux SA, Siemens AG, DiaSorin S.p.A, Entwicklung und Distribution von Diagnostika im Blutspendewesen mbH (GFE), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Trinity Biotech plc, Gesellschaft zur Forschung, General Electric Company, J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Techne Corporation, Merck KGaA, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., and Grifols S.A.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



- Based on Product Type

- Reagents and Kits

- Instruments

- Software & Services



- Based on Technology

- NAT

- ELISA

- Rapid Testing

- Western Blotting

- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)



- Based on Disease Type

- Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired-Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS)

- Cancer

- Diabetes Mellitus

- Infectious Diseases

- Hypercholesterolemia

- Respiratory Diseases



- Based on End User

- Blood Banks

- Diagnostic Centers and Pathology Labs

- Hospitals

- Clinics

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)