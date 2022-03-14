Adoption as a Choice Host Mikki Shepard Interviews Founder of Journey of a Joyful Life on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2022 -- Guest Melodie Chandler tells Adoption as a Choice host Mikki Shepard, "We want to normalize special needs adoption by bringing awareness and encouragement to families about how amazing life with a special needs child can be."



After the first six months of serving there she became the director of the foster home. During that time she formed a board and with the help of that board formed the 501c3, Journey of a Joyful Life. During Melodies' 8 years in China she fostered over 100 children, all with differing abilities and needs. Many children were adopted into forever families all over the USA.



After being forced to return to the states in December of 2018 Melodie has continued to work alongside the board to give adoption grants for children who she fostered, as well as children all over the world who have special needs and are in the process of being adopted.



Host of Adoption as a Choice, and author of In A Heartbeat-The Miracle of a Family that was Meant to Be, Mikki Shepard shares guest stories and work to raise awareness about the loving choice of adoption each week. Guests have included Listeners can check out the live broadcast of the Radio Talk Show, or listen on-demand to the Podcasts at www.adoptionasachoice.live.



