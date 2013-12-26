Adorable Silver Tiffany Jewelry at Ring in the Box

Shainghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Jewelry is the most valuable and impressive gift for any woman. There are several brands of jewelry ranging from the regular to the highly exclusive ones. Ring In The Box is an online jewelry store that provides opportunity to buy jewelry from some renowned brands such Bvlgari, Cartier, Gucci, Hermes, Pandora and Tiffany at affordable price. There are varieties of rings, bracelets, necklaces, etc. mostly in silver and some in gold too. The purpose of Ring In The Box is to provide the feeling of wearing a luxury brand to everyone. Thus, it creates beautiful and precisely molded authentic silver tiffany jewelry, which can be owned by regular people at as low as $12.



Ring In The Box presents Tiffany & Co. bangles, beads, bracelets, cufflinks, earrings, keys necklaces, pendants and rings. Visitors can even buy Tiffany & Co. packaging as well as full sets. The retail prices usually vary between $10 and $20. The company is fully involved in wholesale and the prices can be even lower depending on return to Tiffany bracelet deals. However, the wholesale prices depend upon the quantity that is being purchased. A deal can be struck by purchase of items worth $100 which includes shipping charges. Buyers can purchase any number of models to ensure they have adequate varieties to sort and select.



The prices of jewelry are affordable on the website as the company has its own production factory. Purchasing at this online store is like shopping at any other online store, which is simple and streamlined. Visitors only have to choose the items that they like such as Tiffany 1837 ring and add them to their cart. The billing is done just before the checkout and various payment options are supported for buyers’ convenience.



Ring In The Box accepts payment via Western Union, bank transfers and Visa Card. Payment by Western Union online services is also completely accepted. These flexible payment options not only facilitate easy payment for buyers but have made the delivery punctual and rapid. Being an online store, Ring in the Box takes adequate measures for the security of personal information of buyers. Its web servers have Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption technology, which works with AOL, Netscape and Microsoft Internet Explorer web browsers. The information is instantly encrypted and conveyed as scrambled messages that are decrypted at the other end only on authorized computers. The company assures 100% security to users.



There are some critical facts that must be known before order is placed at Ring In The Box. For instance, once an order is placed, it cannot be modified or altered. However, the company still recommends emailing immediately about the changes required.



About Ring In The box:

URL: http://www.ringinthebox.com/

Ring In The Box has been established with the motive of creating authentic Tiffany jewelry at the least possible prices. It provides reliable and fast delivery of products and attentive customer service.



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Ringinthebox

http://www.ringinthebox.com/