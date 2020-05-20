Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Adrenoleukodystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

- Total Adrenoleukodystrophy prevalent population in the 7MM in 2017 was 55,242

- The prevalent population of Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) in the US in 2017 was 19,371

- Among the EU5, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of ALD with 1,699 cases

- The highest diagnosed prevalence of ALD was in the United States with 4,885 cases in 2017

Key benefits of the report

1. Adrenoleukodystrophy market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Adrenoleukodystrophy epidemiology and Adrenoleukodystrophy market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Adrenoleukodystrophy market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Adrenoleukodystrophy market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Adrenoleukodystrophy market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Adrenoleukodystrophy market.



"Adrenoleukodystrophy Market Size in the United States was USD 523.26 million in 2017."



Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) is an X-linked recessive genetic disorder caused by the abnormality in the ABCD1 gene present on the X chromosome that leads to the accumulation of very-long-chain fatty acids (VLCFAs) in the brain, nervous system, and adrenal gland.



Adrenoleukodystrophy treatment includes general supportive care and symptomatic treatment for patient and family, provided by paediatrician or neurologist, with appropriate specialist consultation, nursing, schools, rehabilitation, and social agencies, are the cornerstones. Currently, there are no approved therapies for the Adrenoleukodystrophy treatment, and it is primarily managed by hormone replacement therapy, dietary therapy with Lorenzo's oil, and Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.



Hormone replacement therapy is employed in the case of adrenal insufficiency. Adrenal hormone replacement therapy is mandatory for all X-ALD patients who have primary adrenocortical insufficiency, present in more than 70% of male X-ALD patients.



Hydrocortisone is the preferred option for cortisol insufficiency; however, other possible medications— prednisolone and dexamethasone—are also available but not used commonly. The impaired adrenal gland function also leads to the aldosterone insufficiency, and fludrocortisone is administered daily to treat the same. While the hormone replacement benefits the endocrine status and improves general strength and well-being, it does not appear to alter neurological condition significantly. However, some moderate benefit has been reported in AMN. Glucocorticoid requirements are generally the same as those used for other forms of primary adrenal insufficiency.



Currently, there are only two treatments available for children with cerebral ALD: Lorenzo's oil and stem cell transplantation, using either umbilical cord stem cells or bone marrow stem cells. Lorenzo's oil, extracted from rapeseed oil and olive oil, is a combination of a 4:1 mix of oleic acid and erucic acid.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Adrenoleukodystrophy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Lenti D

2. Leriglitazone

3. MD1003

4. MGTA-456

5. OP-101

6. SOM1201

And many others



The key players in Adrenoleukodystrophy market are:

1. Bluebird bio

2. Minoryx Therapeutics, S.L.

3. MedDay Pharmaceuticals

4. Magenta Therapeutics

5. Orpheris Inc

6. SOM Biotech

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Adrenoleukodystrophy Market Overview at a Glance

3. Adrenoleukodystrophy Disease Background and Overview

4. Adrenoleukodystrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. United States Epidemiology

6. EU5 Epidemiology

6.1. Germany Epidemiology

6.2. France Epidemiology

6.3. Italy Epidemiology

6.4. Spain Epidemiology

6.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7. Japan Epidemiology

8. Adrenoleukodystrophy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

9. Unmet Needs

10. Adrenoleukodystrophy Emerging Therapies

10.1.Lenti D: bluebird bio

10.2.Leriglitazone: Minoryx Therapeutics, S.L.

10.3.MD1003: MedDay Pharmaceuticals

10.4.MGTA-456: Magenta Therapeutics

10.5.OP-101: Orpheris Inc.

10.6.SOM1201: SOM Biotech

11. Adrenoleukodystrophy 7MM Market Analysis

12. 7MM: Market Outlook

13. United States

13.1.United States Market Size

14. EU-5 countries

14.1.Germany Market Size

14.2.France Market Size

14.3.Italy Market Size

14.4.Spain Market Size

14.5.United Kingdom Market Size

15. Japan

16. Market Drivers

17. Market Barriers

18. Appendix

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight



