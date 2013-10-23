Adrien's Service Station Announces Operating for over 35 Years in Same Location

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Adrien’s Service Station, a Miami Auto Repair shop, announced that it has been operating in the same location for over 35 years, retaining many staff members during that duration as well. This fairly long tenure is unique among Miami businesses and reflects the firm’s quality, dependability, and subsequent popularity among locals.



Indeed, as if to bolster this fact, the prestigious National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence awarded the repair facility its coveted Blue Seal of Excellence, which is granted through a vigorous certification process to determine performance excellence. Adrien’s Service Station displays both the seal and its long history prominently throughout its website at AdrienServiceStation.com.



Adrien’s Service Station has long specialized in providing comprehensive and personalized services, and has subsequently become a leading source for a variety of automobile needs. The firm maintains its innovative and user-friendly website in order to make its services more available and accessible.



To that end, it recently launched an informative “Car Tips” section intended to serve both car enthusiasts and casual automobile owners, providing a range of practical advice on car maintenance, auto repair, driving safety, and more. Contact information is included urging clients to call for more questions and free estimates, with the shop equipped to assist clients in English, Spanish, French, and Haitian Creole.



About Adrien’s Service Station

Adrien’s Service Station offers four decades of combined experience in automotive matters, specializing in domestic and imported vehicles of various kinds, including vans and SUVs. Their team is equipped to handle all major and minor repairs, specializing in areas that include electrical, air conditioning, fuel injection, engine diagnostic, electronic anti-theft systems, power steering, and general maintenance. The firm places an explicit emphasis on customer service and professionalism.