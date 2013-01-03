Adroit, Dexterous & Astute, That's What People Call JT Foxx (Founder of Mega Partnering, the World's # 1 Wealth Networking Conference, Serial Entrepreneur & Motivational Speaker)

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- JT Foxx offers cutting edge strategies that will propel your business to the next level of success by inviting the A-players to “the $5000 training” as his guest, the ultimate edge for taking advantage of today’s marketplace. To be more enlightening, one needs to match the ‘very specific criteria’ for potential partners. Get paid to work on different business ventures standing head to head with JT Foxx.



“The JT Foxx program is outstanding. JT Foxx and his coaches offer cutting edge strategies that have propelled our business to the next level of success. The support from JT Foxx, the coaches, and the staff is phenomenal. We have also greatly benefited from the relationships that we have built with the other mentoring students that we have met at JT’s events.



We would highly recommend the JT Foxx TopOne coaching program. If you are just starting your business or if you are an experienced business owner, a coach will accelerate your success. So why not use the best? Use the JT Foxx TopOne coaching program.” Says Dexter & Pam Montgomery



About JT Foxx:

Besides other successful endeavors, JT has also brought the baby brother of Mega Partnering – Mini-Mega Partnering, world’s no. 1 wealth networking & business conference. This platform comes alive every 8 months to gather people from all over the world to expand their horizon, create a web, crunch numbers and of course learn from some of the genius quality mind across the world coming together and sharing their expertise.



With all the above said, JT Foxx is also the founder of Mega Partnering, the world’s No. 1 Wealth Networking Conference which takes place all over the world and features celebrities, industry leaders, millionaires, and ordinary people looking to do extraordinary things in today’s market.



JT Foxx in a successful run of 6 years & 234% of combined business venture sold over 500 properties making millions in real estate projects. JT turned into a serial entrepreneur and started several multi-million dollar companies all over the world, became one the most sought after motivational speakers and recognized as one of the top wealth coaches in the world. He has mastered in the art of partnering, branding, networking, and marketing. Also, JT Foxx is the syndicated weekend radio personality of the “JT Foxx Show” in the US and Canada.



For more information please log onto the following websites

- http://www.jtfoxxcoaching.com

- http://www.toponesuccess.com



For more questions about this press release pleases contact JT Foxx, FRTO at 877-272-3031 or email info@JTFoxxorg.com