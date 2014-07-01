Adsorbents Market - Companies Are Consistently Focusing on Expansion and Research Activities

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- The "Adsorbents Market by Types (Molecular Sieves, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina, Clay, and Others), Applications (Petroleum Refining, Chemicals/Petrochemicals, Gas Refining, Water Treatment, Air Separation & Drying, Packaging, and Others) & Geographies (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW) - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018" analyzes the adsorbents market with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and trends in diverse geographical regions.



The global adsorbents market is highly diversified with most companies offering maximum types of adsorbents with a wide range of usage in different applications. Molecular sieves and activated carbon are the most commercialized adsorbents in the market. The companies engaged in the production of these adsorbents are UOP (U.S.), Cabot (U.S.), Arkema (France), BASF (Germany), Zeochem (Switzerland), Zeolyst (U.S.), and Axens (France). The molecular sieve products are well-established in the market; however, due to the demand for more versatile properties and low price, their expected growth will be moderate.



The major global companies operating in the adsorbents market are U.S. based UOP, Cabot, and Zeolyst, France headquartered Arkema and Axens, Switzerland’s Clariant and Zeochem, and BASF from Germany. The companies are consistently focusing on expanding their production capacity to achieve a competitive advantage and thereby serve customers more effectively. Axens, a major molecular sieves manufacturer, expanded its presence with a new subsidiary in Malaysia for the adsorbents business; it is to cater the improved demand from the APAC region. UOP, a Honeywell Group company, is increasing its production capacity by investing $20 million in Alabama, U.S. for the adsorbents business in North America.



Agreement is the second largest development strategy adopted by the companies. By doing this, the companies are focusing on the improvement of their existing and emerging products and serving client-oriented products in the adsorbents market. To cater to the adsorbent materials demand, Grace, headquartered in the U.S., signed an agreement worth $3 million for three years with the Department of Energy for carbon capture technologies from coal-fired power plants. UOP signed an agreement with



Crosstex Processing Service LLC (U.S.) to provide the technology to remove contaminants from natural gas and natural gas liquids.



Research & Development activities from leading companies are defining the market potential for the future growth of adsorbents. Clariant and BASF, recently opened research centers in Brazil and China respectively for adsorbents and their application developments.



Due to the highly fragmented market, many companies are consistently focusing to achieve a competitive advantage and thereby serve customers more effectively. The threat of new entrants is however, not a serious issue for this market. The development cost of the manufacturing plant is restraining the entry of new players in this market. On the other hand, innovation and technology modification can be the opportunity for new players to enter into the market.



