New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- The global Adsorbents Market is forecast to reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2027. Adsorption is the process in which atoms, ions, or molecules from a dissolved solid, liquid, or gas adhere to a targeted surface. The market is driven by the rising demand for adsorbents in many petroleum refineries. It is the most efficient separation method which is widely used in the petrochemical refineries. The increasing technological developments in the manufacturing of cost-effective adsorbents, this will generate high revenues in the global adsorbents market in the forecast timeframe. The rising demand in the energy sector will be crucial for the growth of the adsorbents market. Extension of the chemical process industry in many developing economies such as China, India, Brazil represents a golden chance for massive growth of the adsorbents market.



The constant fluctuation in the oil and gas prices will negatively impact the market. The oil prices have declined sharply owing to the political uncertainties of the major oil-producing nations such as Russia, Venezuela, and Saudi Arabia. This decline will recover if the production is lowered during the price war between the major oil-producing countries, which will drive the adsorbents market ahead.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Adsorbents market and profiled in the report are:



BASF SE, Clariant Ltd., W. R. Grace & Company, Cabot Corporation, Zeochem AG, UOP LLC., Axens Group, Arkema SRL, Zeolyst International, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation among others



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Molecular Sieves

Activated Carbon

Silica Gel

Activated Alumina

Clay

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Petroleum Refining

Chemicals/Petrochemicals

Gas Refining

Water Treatment

Air Separation & Drying

Packaging

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Adsorbents market and its competitive landscape.



