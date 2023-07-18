Adsorbents Market Report : Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Trends, Growth Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2023 -- The report " Adsorbents Market by Type (Molecular Sieves, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina), Application (Petroleum refining, Chemicals/Petrochemicals, Gas refining, Water treatment, Air Separation & Drying, Packaging), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The global Adsorbents market size is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2026.The global adsorbents market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2021 to USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Thedriving factors for the adsorbents market is the industry growth is backed by the large-scale developments in oil & gas processing and socio-economic advancements such as the increased use of adsorbents in maintaining purity standards in various applications and because of environmental concerns.



Molecular Sieves is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the Adsorbents market during the forecast period.

Molecular Sieves is the fastest-growing application segment in the Adsorbents market. The growth in this segment is attributed to the growing use of adsorbents in petroleum refining. Molecular sieves are often utilized in the petroleum industry, especially for the purification of gas streams and in the chemistry laboratory for separating compounds and drying materials. There are four main types of molecular sieves: 3A, 4A, 5A, and 13X. The type is dependent on the molecule's chemical formula, and it determines the pore size of the molecular sieve. It accounted for a share of about 38.56% of the Adsorbents market, in terms of value, in 2020.



APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global Adsorbents market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the Adsorbents market in 2020. The adsorbents market in APAC is driven by the demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India. Rapid industrialization, mainly in emerging economies such as China and India, has been one of the major factors driving the global adsorbents market. Adsorbents are widely used for removing and controlling contaminants from various industrial processes, such as the production of low sulfur fuels. They are extensively used for a wide range of applications, ranging from insulating glass windows to the removal of mercury in large-scale natural gas/crude oil wellheads. Adsorbents are an integral part of any process used in the manufacturing of modern-day specialized products. The market in APAC, owing to high demand, is much more dynamic and competitive than that in the western region. These factors are projected to drive the demand for adsorbents in APAC.



Arkema SA(France), Honeywell International Inc(US), Axens(France), BASF SE (Germany), Cabot Corporation(US), are the leading Adsorbents manufacturers, globally.



Arkema SA is one of the largest player in the adsorbents market. The company provides 3D printing, adhesives and sealants, automotive and transportation, building and construction, coatings, paints and inks, composites and advanced materials, electronics, and electrical, oil and gas, renewable energies and energy storage, and sport and leisure products. It offers products under various brands such as Sartomer's N3xtDimension resins, Rilsan, Pebax, Luperox, Kynar, and Sartomer. The company serves the automotive, agriculture, chemicals, consumer goods, construction, electrical, oil, health, and packaging industries. It has operations across APAC, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and the Americas. The company is headquartered in Colombes, France.



Honeywell International Inc is the second-largest player of the adsorbents market, globally. The company offers aerospace products and services; turbochargers; energy-efficient products and solutions for homes, businesses and transportation; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and productivity, management and technical services sensing, energy and security, safety and security technologies for buildings, homes, and industries. Honeywell UOP is a leading international supplier and licensor of process technology, catalysts, adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services to the petroleum refining, petrochemical, and gas processing industries. Honeywell UOP is a part of Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies strategic business group, which also includes Honeywell Process Solutions, a pioneer in automation control, instrumentation, and services for the oil & gas, refining, petrochemical, chemical, and other industries.



