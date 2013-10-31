Adsorbents Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The "Adsorbents Market by Types (Molecular Sieves, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina, Clay, and Others), Applications (Petroleum Refining, Chemicals/Petrochemicals, Gas Refining, Water Treatment, Air Separation & Drying, Packaging, and Others) & Geographies (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW) - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018" analyzes the adsorbents market with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and trends in diverse geographical regions.



Browse 32 market data tables and 116 figures spread through 234 pages and in-depth TOC on “Adsorbents Market by Types (Molecular Sieves, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina, Clay, and Others), Applications (Petroleum Refining, Chemicals/Petrochemicals, Gas Refining, Water Treatment, Air Separation & Drying, Packaging, and Others) & Geographies (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW) - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018”.

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Adsorbents offer the different characteristics as per the end user and their application requirements in the end products. The industry demands for adsorbents with larger surface area, high adsorption capacity, and better service life. The end user prefers a blend of high performance and cost-effective material which leads to profit maximization. Adsorbents are the key materials used across different industries, such as oil & gas, water treatment, pharmaceutical, chemicals/petrochemicals, and others. The potential growth of this industry is driven by innovations and advancements across the developments of technologies and new adsorbent materials.



The manufacturing companies have to increase the sustainability of the adsorbent products through collaboration with the customers/end-user industry. Developing the best product applications by bringing the industry and application development expertise will cater to the need and in turn increase the overall demand for adsorbents, globally. The manufacturers have to increase the investment activities and create the adsorbents with high adsorption capacity, better service life, effective cost, high performance, and products that are ought to be environmentally friendly. This will maximize the benefits of the end-user industry and their purpose of cost optimization in the overall process where the adsorbents are used.



Oil & gas refining, industrial water treatment, and air separation & drying are the fundamental applications which demand adsorbents. Applications such as air separation & drying and packaging across healthcare and medical devices are expected to grow at a faster CAGR due to government and environmental regulations. In terms of consumption, North America is the largest region followed by APAC. U.S., China, and Russia are the largest consumers in the overall adsorbents market, globally. Emerging economies are the potential markets for adsorbents consumption.



Major players in North American, European, and APAC regions include BASF, UOP, Axens, Clariant, Grace, Cabot, Zeochem, and Arkema. In North America, major market players are headquartered in U.S. Within Europe, most of the major market players are situated in countries such as Germany, France, and Switzerland.



The adsorbents demand market is analyzed by considering every possible factor which affects this market. The materials demand in terms of the value and volume market depicts current and future projections according to parallel economic and industrial outlook. This analysis covers major developments, expansions, agreements, and mergers & acquisitions of leading global companies.



The current worth of the global adsorbents market (2012) is $2.6 billion and is estimated to reach $3.8 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2013 to 2018. The high demand across the industries such as oil & gas refining and wastewater treatment will increase overall materials consumption. The development of cost-effective adsorbents will be the solution for revenue generation in the global adsorbents market.



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