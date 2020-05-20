Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Global adsorption equipment market is poised to amass substantial gains in the coming years. This can be majorly attributed to widespread use in industries such as water & wastewater treatment, furniture manufacturing, automotive, electronics and industrial equipment. Mounting environmental concerns and stricter regulations particularly in emerging economies will lead to a greater demand for the product.



It is estimated that global adsorption equipment market will hit US$340 million by 2025. Adsorption equipment facilitate the removal of hazardous VOC emissions in low to medium proportions from gaseous streams and water contaminants. The product is prominently used in the furniture manufacturing industry to limit VOC emissions during operations such as surface spraying on sheet material and solid wood furniture.



Adsorption equipment market share can be broadly classified into moving bed, fixed bed, and disposable/rechargeable canisters, among others, based on product. Different types of adsorbents, such as activated carbon and zeolites, are used in different equipment. Moving bed adsorption equipment industry share is projected to witness growth at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast timeframe.



Based on phase, adsorption equipment industry share is segmented into vapor and liquid phase. Vapor phase adsorption equipment market was valued at USD 250 million during 2018 and is estimated to register healthy growth up to 2025. Vapor phase equipment finds widespread use across various end-use industries.



Owing to the rising automobile sector coupled with stringent regulations related to VOC emissions. the use of adsorbers in the automotive sector has accelerated. Reportedly, the gross turnover generated by the auto sector in EU represents 7% of its GDP. Moreover, governments have introduced an Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control Directive (IPPC) that requires all new installations to comply with its standards in order to control air, water and environmental pollution. The proliferation of automobile, electronics, water treatment and printing sectors in the region will positive steer Europe adsorption equipment market outlook.



Demand for adsorption equipment is clearly driven by the growing need for industries to preserve environmental, water and air quality. With expanding industrial establishments across the globe, governments and other regulatory authorities are discovering the need to control the VOC emissions in order to protect the future of economies. Simultaneously, increasing innovations in the adsorption equipment sphere to suited varied industrial applications is providing impetus to global adsorption equipment market.



North America will likely hold a dominant share in global adsorption equipment market mainly due to expansion of furniture manufacturing, automotive, and industrial equipment industries, among other sectors. In addition, increasing furniture sales have been observed in countries such as the U.S. on account of increased spending on furniture by millennials.



In fact, furniture sales in the country are projected to hit USD 122 billion by 2020 driven by a robust CAGR of 3%. Mounting environmental concerns pertaining to VOC emissions in developing countries have led to implementation of stringent emission norms. Strong growth of the automotive, furniture manufacturing, and electronics sectors in Asia Pacific will present favorable opportunities for regional adsorption equipment manufacturers.



Emissions are an inevitable part of many crucial sectors such as automobile, painting, printing, water treatment, among others, in order to adhere to the government rules and regulations and to contribute to the growing CSR activities by the companies. Several key players in adsorption equipment market offering critical adsorption equipment include Durr MEGTEC, llc, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Tigg LLC, Eisenmann SE, Monroe Environmental Corp, Gulf Coast Environmental Systems, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Carbtrol, Oxbrow activated carbon, Kilburn engineering, Munters Corporation, Custom machine manufacturing, Environmental C & C Inc, Chemisch Thermische Prozesstechnik GmbH (CTP).



