ADT Security: Expensive and Problematic

Lets focus in on the two giants in the home security business, ADT Security and FrontPoint Security - ADT being the oldest and most widely recognized home security provider in town, albiet not the most respected (due to poor customer reviews and high pricing) and FrontPoint Security being quite probably the fastest growing home alarm provider in the United States and Canada and a top choice for most homeowners since their inception in 2007.



INSTALLATION EXPENSES

With ADT, installation charges range from $299 - $999. Rebates are offered with some packages but even so, these installation fees add a significant amount to the total price of the standard ADT home security package. Even ADT’s wireless Pulse packages come with hefty installation charges and exactly what these charges are all about remains a mystery. There are no electricians required when a system is wireless so what exactly, are these charges for? In fact the installation fees for the wireless ADT Pulse packages are the highest in their installation price range.



FrontPoint Security on the other hand uses wireless equipment from GE Security. This means that all components can be installed by the purchaser and installation can be completed in a matter of minutes. The system they provide is literally plug and play and requires no drilling holes in walls or underground wiring. Door, window and motion sensors are peel-and-stick and video cameras can simply be set up on a shelf or counter. There are no extra installation charges with FrontPoint.



SERVICE PLANS

The service plan fees are similar for both of these companies with the monthly fees charged by FrontPoint being slightly lower. The difference in what’s offered becomes apparent when the terms of contract are reviewed and compared. Put on your reading glasses when you look at the fine print on the ADT site because you’ll need them. There seems to be exceptions to every offer and customers will need patience to figure it all out and get clear on what the contract you are about to sign really means.



There’s actually no fine print on the FrontPoint website. Everything is literally easy to read and the text is all in regular sized font. It appears that FrontPoint has nothing to hide. They offer a thirty day money back guarantee so customers have a chance to check out the equipment, try it out and make a decision, literally in the comfort of their own home.



INFORMATION FROM THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU (BBB)

When considering using a company’s services it’s always wise to see what information is filed with the Better Business Bureau. The BBB offers numerous services to the community, one of them being dispute resolution. Both ADT and FrontPoint are listed with BBB.



ADT has had 4,310 complaints closed in the last 3 years with 1,618 of those being closed in the last 12 months, as of May 2013. This may seem like a large number of complaints but to be fair, the BBB does give ADT a B+ rating. This rating takes into account a number of variables including overall size of the company in relation to the number of complaints and the willingness of the company to settle the disputes.



They do however post a warning about ADT. In early 2012 ADT agreed to settle a lawsuit for 1 million dollars brought by the district attorney of a California County over contracts ADT had with residential customers in which it reserved the right to hike monthly fees after the first year:



“Under the terms of the settlement, ADT will conform its future California contracts to the requirements of Unruh Act, which requires written disclosure to residential consumers of contract terms. In ADT's case, that includes the total price for monitoring services for the initial term of the contract, disclosure of the number of required payments during that term, and disclosure of the amount of each monthly payment.” It seems that it might be wise to read the fine print very carefully in any contract signed with ADT!



FrontPoint has had 25 complaints closed with BBB in last 3 years with 17 of those complaints being closed in the last 12 months. FrontPoint Security is rated A-. There are no posted warnings about this company on the BBB website.



When considering the information provided by the Better Business Bureau from the FrontPoint versus ADT point of view, FrontPoint is the company with the least number of filed disputes and that fact speaks for itself.



WHAT DO CONSUMERS HAVE TO SAY?

Consumers have a lot to say! Customers who are considering purchasing a home security package from either ADT or FrontPoint should check out Yelp, an online review website and look for reviews written by real local consumers.



FrontPoint receives consistently high praise by users on YELP, most often garnering a five star rating. On the other hand ADT usually limps along with one or two stars and only occasionally receives high praise and a higher star ranking.



FINAL WORDS

When features and services in each of the home security packages offered by ADT and FrontPoint are considered and compared, FrontPoint stands out as the leader by a long shot. FrontPoint Security is the company that shines in this pairing.



