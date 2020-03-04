ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- An investigation was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of ADTRAN, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: ADTN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against ADTRAN, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ADTN stocks, concerns whether certain ADTRAN directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, certain E&O reserves had been improperly reported; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results for certain periods were misstated; (4) that there would be a pause in shipments to the Company's Latin American customer; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.