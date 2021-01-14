Adtwixt Launches Video Advertising Platform for Shopify Businesses

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- Adtwixt has launched its video ad service for Shopify ecommerce companies who want to reach their marketing goals.



Studies have shown that one third of consumers buy products after seeing video ads. Yet, there are many ecommerce brands that are unable to create video content themselves. Hiring professional services for videos can be an expensive proposition.



The new service launched by Adtwixt fills the gap between expensive full-service ad companies and complex, do-it-yourself video creation tools. As the company's co-founder says, "No one is doing what we're doing." And that includes a vast array of services at affordable costs.



To make things easier, Adtwixt creates videos from a client's existing Shopify photography and returns a one-click bulk upload file that can integrate with major social media ad platforms. This full integration and social media scalability is a feature that its competitors lack.



Along with the video files, Adtwixt also offers clients ready to upload bulk ad campaign files complete with UTM dynamic parameter tags optimized for social media and search engine ad platforms. Clients can use it to analyze the ads' creative performance and keywords using their Google Analytics.



Ecommerce companies big and small can benefit from the ad service launched by Adtwixt. They can use it to create videos for hundreds of products and get maximum returns with minimal resources. In times when scroll-stopping video content is necessary, this video marketing service is everything Shopify businesses need.



About Adtwixt

The company has gained its reputation by consistently producing mobile-optimized product video ads specialized for social shopping.



