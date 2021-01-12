Adtwixt.com Announces Launch of Video Ad Services for Shopify Ecommerce Businesses

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2021 -- Adtwixt.com is pleased to announce the launch of video ad services for Shopify ecommerce businesses to help them reach their marketing goals. In just a few minutes, businesses can create an order for a completely customized video for their entire Shopify store.



Adtwixt's platform is fully integrated with Shopify catalogs to generate affordable scalable social media ad campaigns. Not many video ad creators can do this, and Adtwixt is the only company that can create videos from the Shopify store's sitemap with one-click. Major social media ad platforms can flawlessly integrate the custom formatted bulk upload file of created videos.



It is a common misconception that creating video content is difficult and sellers often do not even consider it in their advertising campaign due to the cost and time required. However, videos have proved to be very useful in increasing product sales on the ecommerce website and increasing product rankings on search engines.



More than one-third of online customers buy a product after watching a video ad. It is a common consumer behavior to know about the product or the brand before buying it. And there is no other medium than a video that conveys the message directly and visually to a consumer.



Small businesses usually skip this step either because they do not have enough advertising budget or prioritize many other things with their limited resources. With the Adtwixt platform, online stores can now create videos in just a few minutes within their budget.



Ad creation is as easy as uploading the bulk ad campaign file complete with the UTM dynamic parameter tags, optimized for search engines and social media platform analytics. These tags help determine the performance of video ads using Google Analytics.



Adtwixt is pleased to share that it is the #1 choice for businesses that need bulk ad creation services and DIY video creation tools.



Adtwixt.com is a video marketing company providing services for Shopify ecommerce store owners and has extensive experience in all aspects of video advertising for large-scale product catalogs, including Print on Demand (POD) items and dropshipping products.



