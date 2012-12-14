New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Medical and Dental device pioneers Align Technology have named Upper Eastside Orthodontists a Premier Elite Invisalign Provider: the highest distinction that they offer to practices that offer the system.



Align reviews and rates all of their Invisalign-providing partners and awards three levels of qualification, from Preferred Provider, to Premier Provider, up to the most prestigious Premier Elite Provider. Invisalign is currently a very popular orthodontic option because it helps straighten teeth unobtrusively, saving the wearer from any of the self-consciousness or embarrassment that many individuals, especially adults, experience while wearing traditional braces. Click on the link for further detail on adult braces. Only the top 1% of all Invisalign special providers is ever granted Premier Elite Provider status, the standards of which include treating a minimum number of cases, total, and a minimum per six-month period.



Abnout Upper Eastside Orthodontists

Upper Eastside Orthodontists and their chief practitioner, Dr. Tanya Vaysman, are a full-service orthodontics practice that, in addition to Invisalign, also carries other clear, lingual and ceramic braces for children and braces for adults. Dr. Vaysman is a recipient of numerous other awards and distinctions, including the prestigious American Association of Women Dentists Colgate-Palmolive Research Award.



To see all of the products and services offered by Upper Eastside Orthodontists, read more about Dr. Vaysman, examine your financial options, or make an appointment, go to UESO.org. You can also call UESO toll-free at (888) DRVAYSMAN (378-2976), e-mail them at office@ueso.org, or visit in person at 153 East 87th Suit #1B.