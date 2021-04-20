Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Adult Diaper Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Adult Diaper Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Adult Diaper. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are P&G (United States),Syenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) (Sweden),Attends Healthcare (United States),Ontex International (Belgium) ,NIPPON Paper Crecia CO. Ltd. (Japan),DSG International (Hong Kong),Essity (Sweden),First Quality Enterprises Inc. (United States),Kao Corporation (Japan),Kimberly-Clark (United States),Unicharm (Japan).



Definition:

Adult diapers can be necessary for adults with various conditions including dementia, incontinence, severe diarrhea, mobility impairment, and others. It is primarily used in medical centers for patients suffering from different ailments and help in preventing leakage, maintain body fluid level, and improve comfort. The increasing geriatric population worldwide is the major factor that is driving the growth of the adult diapers market.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Adult Diaper Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Growth in online retail for personal hygiene products

Increasing use of adult diapers for purposes other than medical issues



Market Drivers:

Growing urinary incontinence among adults and increasing unwillingness to go through intrusive procedures

Rising geriatric population owing to changing lifestyle and Increased advertising efforts by top players



Challenges:

Fluctuating prices of raw materials



Opportunities:

Increasing demand for the new innovative products which includes body fit, skin friendly and other various features



The Global Adult Diaper Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pad, Pants, Flat), Application (Men, Women), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



