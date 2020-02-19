Adult Diaper Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2027 Key Players

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- The global adult diaper market is likely to gain traction amongst the geriatric population who suffer from conditions like dementia, severe diarrhea, mobility impairment, and incontinence. An adult diaper refers to a diaper that is designed for adults and is necessary for them to wear under various conditions. Adult diapers come in different forms such as underpants, diapers, and sanitary napkins. Bodily wastes and liquids are absorbed by superabsorbent polymer, which is mainly used in the making of adult diapers.



Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., Kao Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, DSG International, and First Quality Enterprises are few names to reckon with in the global adult diaper market.



Transparency Market Research (TMR) has prepared an inclusive report on the global adult diaper market for the period of 2019 to 2027. Expanding at a rate of 6% CAGR, the global adult diaper market is poised for considerable growth over the tenure of assessment, from 2019 to 2027.



North America and Europe are Expected to Remain at the Forefront of Market Growth



With growing acceptance of adult diapers in the region, North America is likely to witness considerable growth over the period of forecast. Such prominence of the region in the global adult diaper market is mainly due to the growing acceptance of adult diapers, particularly amongst the aged population. Countries like Canada and the U.S. are estimated to add fillip to the regional market. Furthermore, some international travelers prefer adult diapers when it comes to travelling to countries with poor sanitation and toilet facilities.



Another region that is estimated to rise to prominence in the global adult diaper market is Europe. In the region, adult diapers have are likely to surpass the sales if baby diapers market in near future owing to the rapidly increasing population. In countries like France, Greece, Germany, and Italy the population for elderly people is increasing at an exponential rate. Japan in the Asia Pacific region is likely to witness high growth of the market as a considerable part of its population is over 65 years.



Expansion of the Online Retail Sector is Estimated to Bolster its Demand in the Market



The expansion of the global adult diaper market is likely to be driven by the rapid growth of the geriatric population with medical conditions like dementia, severe diarrhea, mobility impairment, and incontinence. In addition to that, growing awareness toward improved hygienic condition is another factor that is likely to favor the expansion of the global adult diaper market.



Phenomenal expansion of the online retail market for various products including hygiene products is likely to add to the growth of the market in years to come. The expansion of the online retail sector is primarily ascribed to the cost effectiveness, better visibility of products, improved management of inventory, and growing reach of the customers.