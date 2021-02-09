New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The Global Adult Diapers Market is projected to reach USD 32.17 billion by 2027. The market is estimated to be powered by the increasing use of disposable & overnight diapers. Growing geriatric population, rising urinary incontinence, diabetes, mobility impairment, and other diarrheal & intestinal diseases are some of the key reasons the market is being deliberately driven. The rise in the geriatric population, growing incidences of urinary incontinence, mobility impairment, diabetes, and other intestinal and diarrheal diseases are the significant factors driving the market growth. The market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for adult diapers.



Market Drivers



The market is projected to grow at a considerable rate due to the growing women empowerment, rising disposable income, and growing incidences of urinary incontinence, mobility impairments, and several other intestinal diseases. The growing geriatric population is a major driving factor for market growth. Growing government support such as pension schemes and the adoption of provident funds will further boost market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the improvement of the retail stores and the greater presence of adult diapers online will propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Key participants include Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., DSG International, Abena A/S, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Principle Business Enterprises, Inc., Unique Wellness, Linette, Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co., Ltd., ChoiceShops Limited, and Vora Global, among others.



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant market share due to the large consumer base, growing women empowerment, increasing pension schemes, and the rising disposable income of the people. On the other hand, Europe is expected to dominate the market, owing to the highest production due to the huge consumer base in Germany and the U.K. North America is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population of the region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Adult Diapers Market on the basis of product, diaper type, sales channel, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)



Pant Type

Pad Type

Tape-on

Others



Diaper Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)



Disposable

Cloth



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)



Hypermarket

Wholesale

E-commerce

Retail Stores

Others



Regions Covered in This Report:



· North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada)



· Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)



· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)



· Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Adult Diapers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent government regulations regarding use of environment friendly products

4.2.2.2. Recyclability of the cloth diapers

4.2.2.3. Increased technological advancements

4.2.2.4. Increased online retailing proliferation

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Inconsistency in the sales channel

4.2.3.2. Fluctuation in the raw materials pricing

4.2.3.3. Labor restrictions due to COVID-19

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping



Continue…



