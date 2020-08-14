Adult Diapers Market Will Be Growing at a CAGR of 4.5% During the Forecast 2020 to 2028

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global Adult Diapers Market was valued at US$ 3.40 billion in 2019. Growing at a high CAGR of 4.5% between 2020 and 2028, it is estimated to reach $5.40 billion by 2028", as per the latest market research report titled Global Adult Diapers Market (By Product Type: Reusable (Pant-Type, Pad-Type and Flat-Type), Disposable ((Pant-Type, Pad-Type and Flat-Type), By incontinence type – Light, Moderate, Heavy, Severe, By Distribution Channel- Pharmacy Stores, Super & Hypermarkets, Convenience Store and E-Commerce and By Regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa)– Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2019-2028.



Browse the Full report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/adult-diapers-market-21



Rapid geriatric and mid-age population growth, increasing health problems of urine, usage in hospitals, and other centers where COVID patients are in isolation are expected to drive the global adult diapers market presently. Besides, mass awareness regarding the health effects of using diapers owing to advanced marketing strategies such as advertisements and other sales promotion techniques are also the factors that are expected to create demand for adult diapers across the globe through the forecast period. Pad-type diapers are comfortable to wear, and it takes less garbage space during disposal. The compactness and portability of pad-type diapers are further expected to drive the pad-type segment during the forecast period. Selling through online stores or e-commerce is also expected to propel significantly. The increasing internet penetration and geriatric population can easily order it online without being dependent on family members. Apart from this, Covid-19 impact and rising health concerns are anticipated to present a lucrative opportunity for the Adult Diapers Market over the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Geographically, the global adult diapers market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa. North America region holds the largest market share due to greater awareness about the benefits of the product and increased life expectancy. Urbanization, product availability, and high per-capita income has created significant demand for adult diapers across the North America region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global adult diapers market. This growth is due to the increase in the number of healthcare providers serving a massive spectrum of population coupled with the presence of massively populated nations China and India.



To know more about this study, request a free sample report @ https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/adult-diapers-market-21



Major Players in Adult Diaper Market:



The primary key players in the Adult Diapers Market include Attends Healthcare Group Ltd., Covidien, DSG International, Hengan Group, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Fine Hygiene, KAO corporation, Ontex International, P&G, Paul Hartmann AG, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) and Unicharm Corporation.



The Global Adult Diapers Market Has Been Segmented Into:



Global Adult Diapers Market: By Product Type



Reusable

Pant-Type

Pad-Type

Flat-Type

Disposable

Pant-Type

Pad-Type

Flat-Type



Global Adult Diapers Market: By Incontinence Type



Light

Moderate

Heavy

Severe



Global Adult Diapers Market: By Distribution Channel



Pharmacy Stores

Super & Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

E-Commerce



Global Adult Diapers Market: By Geography Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Browse the Full report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/adult-diapers-market-21



About Us:



Sheer Analytics and Insights as firm is created to balance between client requirements without compromising the core values of Market research in –terms of quality, factual correctness, market awareness and analysis. SAI goes back to the root of Market Research in terms of TAM (Total Available Market) and PAM (Potential Available Market) and assess the same quantifying all Push and Pull factors.