Adult Industry Veteran, Kelli Roberts, Announces Release of Porn Website 'How To' Guide.

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Over the past decade and a half, Kelli Roberts has established a solid reputation for running over sixty popular adult websites. With a deep and well-grounded handle on what it takes to build and grow profitable porn websites, her new ‘how to’ guide is set to come as a saving grace to anyone who wants to make money in the online adult industry by launching their first adult website.



‘The Absolute Definitive Guide to Creating Your First Adult Website’ does exactly what is says on the cover; taking anyone from a complete notice to a porn pro.



Synopsis:



Making Money in Porn Has Never Been so Easy! This book is a step by step guide to everything you need to know to create your first ever adult website and actually make money doing it.



Get real advice from real industry professionals with actual proven results. The book will walk you through everything you ever wanted and needed to know to get you started making money in the adult industry. You will get the benefit of the authors more than 16 years of experience in the sex biz.



Learn from her mistakes. Learn how to get traffic for free. Learn what you need to do to stay out of jail. Learn how to get people to pay you money for your efforts. Learn how to get free pictures and videos of naked girls to create site and so much more!



This book really will walk you through every single little step you need from start to finish to create your first website in a very affordable (almost free) way and get you started to actually making real money.



Real Information from Experienced Porn Professionals ... can you really ask for anything more?



As the author explains, the book wraps up sixteen years of award-winning adult industry success and puts it directly into the hands of anyone willing to give it a try.



“I decided to put everything I've learned into a guide to help others get started in this business. There are a lot of people who want to start their own porn website but just don't know how to do it. The book covers all you need to know, is easy to understand and includes actual examples so anyone can understand how it all works,” says Roberts, who has acted as a marketing consultant for some the adult industry’s biggest names.



She continues, “With the down turn in the economy many people are turning to the adult industry to try and make money to feed their family and pay the bills. So if you were ever even considering making some money on the side in the porn business, this is the book for you.”



Readers appear to agree. In fact, since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. One reader, Mark, said “This book is highly detailed and provides all the information on marketing your adult website, branding, picking your persona, technical stuff, things to avoid etc. I found this book indispensable. Highly recommended.”



With demand for adult content only set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy of the book as soon as possible.



‘The Absolute Definitive Guide to Creating Your First Adult Website’ is available now: http://amzn.to/Vkzv6Y



More details can be found on the author’s official website: http://book.kelli.net including the book trailer and a larger image of the cover.



About the Author: Kelli Roberts

Kelli Roberts is an AVN nominated producer and webmaster who has worked in the adult industry for the last 16 years. Her time in the adult industry includes running a collection of over 60 websites, as well as an independent marketing consultant with several well known companies including Gamelink, Pornstar.com, AdultDVD.com, Blueibrd Films, Cezar Capone, Amateur District, Adult Film Star Content and many more. Kelli Roberts also runs the popular adult film star ranking website www.FameRegistry.com, tracking the overall popularity of your favorite stars.