Increasing Prevalence of malignant glioma is a key factor driving the adult malignant glioma therapeutics market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis Product By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Targeted therapy) By Disease (Glioblastoma Multiforme, Anaplastic Astrocytoma, Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma) By End User, and Regional Forecast 2019-2026." The global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market size was valued at USD 1,459.1 Million in 2018, is projected to reach USD 2,964.5 Million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3%.

Key Players Operating in The Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Merck & Co., Inc.

- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

- Arbor Pharmaceuticals

- Pfizer Inc.

- AbbVie Inc.

- Amgen Inc.

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

- Novocure



Highlights of the Report:



- In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market share.

- The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

- Lists out the market size in terms of volume.



Government Regulatory Policies Will Favor Growth

The increasing advancements in imaging technologies have led to early detection of the disease. This factor is expected to accelerate the growth of the market. The regulatory policies and government support for the development of novel therapies is likely to boost the market growth. The increasing R&D investment by key players for the development of glioma therapies will create growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the targeted therapies segment is predicted to account for high shares during the forecast period owing to the advancement in drug development which, results in the successful applications of targeted therapies to improve the survival rate. Targeted therapies are commonly used in the treatment of gliomas such as EGFR-targeted therapies, which target the tyrosine kinases receptors and others. In terms of end-user, the hospital segment will account for maximum shares during the forecast period owing to the increasing patient population and high hospital admissions



Global Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Therapy

- Chemotherapy

- Radiotherapy

- Targeted therapy

- Others

By Disease

- Glioblastoma Multiforme

- Anaplastic Astrocytoma

- Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma

- Others

By End User

- Hospitals

- Specialty Clinics

- Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers

- Others

By Geography

- North America (the USA and Canada)

- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Rest of the World



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



- What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

- What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market growth?

- What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

- What are the key opportunities in the market?

- What are the key companies operating in the market?

- Which company accounted for the highest market share?



