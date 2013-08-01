Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Adult Mouth Care in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Medicated adult mouth care products, covered in consumer health, are experiencing slow growth due to the wide range of oral care products for adults in all price ranges in beauty and personal care. These are more attractive to the whole population, causing an increase in demand for products covered in beauty and personal care, such as mouthwashes/dental rinses, which increased by 4% in current value terms in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Adult Mouth Care in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Adult Mouth Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Health in Colombia
- Adult Mouth Care in Australia
- Adult Mouth Care in Vietnam
- Adult Mouth Care in Bosnia-Herzegovina
- Adult Mouth Care in South Korea
- Adult Mouth Care in Croatia
- Adult Mouth Care in Russia
- Adult Mouth Care in the United Arab Emirates
- Adult Mouth Care in Turkey
- Adult Mouth Care in Spain