"Adult Mouth Care in India" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Adult mouth care is expected to remain dominated by doctors' recommendations, due to a lack of awareness among consumers. However, companies are making efforts to promote their products, which will help boost sales of OTC adult mouth care products. High stress and fast moving lifestyles are contributing to an increased incidence of mouth ulcers, attributable to a deficiency of vitamin B. Urban consumption account for almost 85% of product sales.
Euromonitor International's Adult Mouth Care in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Adult Mouth Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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