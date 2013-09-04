"Adult Mouth Care in Spain" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Adult Mouth Care in Spain"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- The latest study carried out in 2011 by the Spanish Consumer Association (OCU) showed that Spaniards do not follow a proper oral hygiene routine. Around 38% of Spaniards do not brush their teeth twice a day, and 49% claim they have never used dental floss. These facts show the potential for growth in adult mouth care, as poor mouth care could result in a growing number of Spaniards needing adult mouth care products. However, sales of such products declined by 4% in 2012, which was a worse...
Euromonitor International's Adult Mouth Care in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Adult Mouth Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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