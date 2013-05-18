Adult Mouth Care in the United Arab Emirates - New Market Report

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2013 -- Adult mouth care saw only sluggish sales growth in 2011 over the previous year, with 5% current value growth mainly driven by inflation. Sales suffered due to low consumer awareness of these products, with adult mouth care seeing little advertising support or new product development. Manufacturers are unwilling to invest in adult mouth care due to low sales and sluggish sales growth.
Euromonitor International's Adult Mouth Care in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
