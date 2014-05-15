New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Adult Mouth Care in Turkey"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Adult mouth care in Turkey increased by 11% in current value terms in 2013 due to stronger demand for OTC stomatitis remedies, which are becoming both more widespread and more affordable. The reason for the rise of stomatitis is stated as the increased lack of vitamin B12 and iron amongst Turkish people, increased stress and anxiety due to hectic lifestyles, as well as quitting smoking. In particular the number of people quitting smoking is increasing in Turkey because of government measures to...
Euromonitor International's Adult Mouth Care in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Adult Mouth Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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