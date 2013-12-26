Adult Stem Cell Treatment Poised to Be in the Forefront of 21st Century Medicine

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- In the past decade, international stem cell treatment has grown by leaps and bounds to the point where it is poised to become the most effective treatment for chronic conditions and diseases. Currently, adult stem cell treatment is being used to help patients recover from over 150 debilitating chronic conditions previously thought to be untreatable, including the “Big Three” – Heart Disease, Diabetes, and Cancer. To date, commercial stem cell treatments have been used by over 30,000 patients with a more than 65% success rate.



Stem cells are unique, unspecialized cells in the body. Unlike other cells, they are able to differentiate into specialized cells for specific organs or develop into tissues. In some tissues, stem cells can regenerate to replace damaged cells. Specifically, adult stem cells maintain and repair organs and tissues throughout a person’s life.



Stem cell treatment is fast becoming the “go to,” state-of-the-art therapy for a wide range of diseases and chronic conditions (not just the “Big Three”)including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Renal Failure, Arthritis, Autism, and even breast enhancement. A full list of diseases stem cells can help can be found on the website of the Repair Stem Cell Institute, often called “The Voice of Stem Cell Science” – www.repairstemcells.org.



In addition, stem cell treatment dispenses with the potentially dangerous side effects of surgery, chemotherapy, and drug therapy. Many international stem cell treatment centers and their physicians meet the highest standards offering the safest and most effective treatments – in many cases much more successful than “traditional,” hospital treatments. Stem cell success stories abound and signal a new era in achievement and hope for those suffering from conditions they thought to be untreatable.



For more information about adult stem cells, stem cell treatment, diseases stem cells can help, and the top international stem cell treatment centers, the Repair Stem Cell Institute website offers a wealth of straightforward information.



Media Contact:



Don Margolis

Repair Stem Cell Institute

3010 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1200

Dallas, TX 75234

Tel: (786) 600-1408

Email: info@repairstemcells.org

Website: www.repairstemcells.org