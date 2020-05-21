Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Adult Toothpaste' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.



CCA Industries, Inc. (United States)



Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (United States)



Colgate-Palmolive Company (United States)



Unilever (United States)



Dabur (India)



Hindustan Unilever Limited (India)



Henkel AG & Company (Germany)



Johnson & Johnson (United States)



LG Household & Health Care (South Korea)



Lion Corporation (Japan)



The adult toothpaste is one of the oral hygiene products which are consumed by the people at least above 12-15 years of age. These pastes are comparatively more effective and provide more strength than conventional toothpaste. This toothpaste can either be fluoride toothpaste which helps in preventing tooth decay by slowing the breakdown of enamel and increasing the rate of the remineralization process or Chinese Herbal Toothpaste, Antiphlogistic Toothpaste and many amongst others. Over the past few decades due to increasing awareness about oral hygiene across the global population, the global adult toothpaste market will show significant growth over the forecasted period.



Discover all statistics and data on Impact of COVID-19 on the global Adult Toothpaste markets now.



Market Segmentation

by Type (Fluoride Toothpaste, Chinese Herbal Toothpaste, Antiphlogistic Toothpaste, Others), Application (Online, Offline), Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Convenience Store, Departmental Store, Others)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Growing Adoption of Online Retail Channels Across the Globe



Increasing Manufacturing Advancements and Inclusion of Risk-Free Ingredients



Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Awareness about Oral Hygiene Across the Global Population



Adult Toothpaste is Comparatively More Effective than Conventional Toothpaste



Restraints: Product is Targeted towards Specific Demographic Segment



Numerous Side Effects Associated with the USe of Hard Toothpaste



Challenges: Availability of Cheaper Conventional Substitute Toothpaste



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Adult Toothpaste Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Adult Toothpaste market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Adult Toothpaste Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Adult Toothpaste

Chapter 4: Presenting the Adult Toothpaste Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Adult Toothpaste market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



