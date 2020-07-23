Adult Toys Market Growth Holds Strong; Key Players Studied Tenga, Nalone, Reckitt Benckiser

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- An adult toy is an object or device that is mainly used for the facilitation of human sexual pleasure, like the dildo or vibrator. Many of the popular adult toys are designed so as to resemble the human genitals and may be either vibrating or non-vibrating. The term adult toy can also comprise of the BDSM apparatus as well as sex furniture like the slings; however, it is not useful to the items like birth control, etc. Adult toys are most commonly sold at any kind sex shop, but they might at times also be sold in a pharmacy or chemist store, a head shop, a pornographic DVD store, or a department store. At present adult toys are available in nearly all the countries for both males as well as females.



Global Adult Toys Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Doc Johnson (United States), Reckitt Benckiser (United Kingdom), Fun Factory GmbH (Germany), Tenga (Japan), BMS Factory (Canada), Lelo (Sweden), California Exotic Novelties, LLC (United States), Shenzhen Jizhimei (China), Church & Dwight (United States), Nalone (United Kingdom) and Liaoyang Baile (China)



Market Drivers

- Growing Population of LGBT Population in the Developing Countries

- Mainstream Exposure to Sex Toys and Easy Usage

- Increasing Consumer Awareness for Sexual Pleasure and High Growth of E-Commerce

- Increasing Purchase Volume od Sexual Wellness Product, Sexual Enhancement Supplements, Dildos, etc.

- Rising Disposable Income coupled with Easy Availability of Sexual Wellness Products



Market Trend

- Increasing Adoption of Adult Toys for Therapeutic Purpose

- Flourishing E-commerce Industry

- Increasing the Chance of Designing a Variety of Sex Toys for Customers



Restraints

- Negative Impact of Adult Toys may hamper the Market Growth



Opportunities

- High Exposure through the Internet and Media, Prompting Consumers to Buy Them for Completing Their Sexual Pleasures

- Rebranding and Repositioning of Sex toys in Adult Stores



Challenges

- Availability of Counterfeit Products

- Social Inhibitors against Adult Toys Consider Them As Stereotyped and Vulgar



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Adult Toys market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Adult Toys market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The Global Adult Toys is segmented by Type (Vibrators, Rubber Penis, Others), Application (Individual, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End-User (Men, Women)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Adult Toys market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Adult Toys Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Adult Toys Market

The report highlights Adult Toys market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Adult Toys, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Adult Toys Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



