Adult Vitamin Gummies Market : Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segment 2020-2026

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Adult Vitamin Gummies Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Bayer AG, Bettera Brands, LLC, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Doctors Best, Herbaland Naturals Inc., Hero Nutritionals, IM Healthcare, Nutrition, LLC., Mr. Gummy Vitamins, FoodState , Nature's Way Products, LLC., Olly Public Benefit Corporation, Perrigo Company plc, Pfizer Inc., Pharmavite LLC., Pioneer Life Sciences, SmartyPants Vitamins, vitafive and Hello Bello among others



Global adult vitamin gummies market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising need for high nutritional content food products.



Adult vitamin gummies are used by adults to treat or prevent the vitamin deficiency caused due to the certain illnesses and poor diet, while women's take it during pregnancy. It is meant for the building blocks of the body which helps to maintain the good health. The tablets doesn't need to be swallowed a whole pills as it can chewed which increase their demand in the market. These are prepared from the water, sugar, gelatin, corn starch and added colorings. Some of its popular flavours are orange, raspberry, lemon and cherry.



Drivers and Restraints of the Adult Vitamin Gummies market



Market Drivers:



Increased awareness towards the health is driving the growth of market

Worldwide increasing spending capacity of person is augmenting the market growth

Utilization of supplements among adults, through e-commerce portals and social media is boosting the market growth

Easy availability of gummy vitamins is spurring the growth of market



Market Restraints:



Side effect such as diarrhoea, constipation or upset stomach are hampering the market growth

The stringent regulations of government will downsize the growth of market



Competitive Analysis:



The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Bayer AG, Bettera Brands, LLC, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Doctors Best, Herbaland Naturals Inc., Hero Nutritionals, IM Healthcare, Nutrition, LLC., Mr. Gummy Vitamins, FoodState , Nature's Way Products, LLC., Olly Public Benefit Corporation, Perrigo Company plc, Pfizer Inc., Pharmavite LLC., Pioneer Life Sciences, SmartyPants Vitamins, vitafive and Hello Bello among others



Key Developments in the Market:



In July 2019, Hello Bello Gummy Vitamins launched Gummy Vitamins which do not consist of artificial colors, flavours, high-fructose corn syrup or preserva­tives. According to the company the vitamins are mostly organic and prepared with natural flavours and sweeteners. This launch will increase the brand value of the company in the market



In April 2019, Vitafusion launched new series in the gummy vitamins product portfolio such as organic gummy supplements. The series is introduced for the adults to provide high nutrition values while it will be available in different types based on ingredients. The ingredients include carrot, organic turmeric and annatto. This launch will help the company to enhance its product portfolio in the market



Adult Vitamin Gummies MARKET Segmentation:



By Type



Single Vitamin

Multi Vitamin

Type III

Others



By Application



Food Supplements

Vitamin Deficiency

Weight Management

Immunity

Others



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Adult Vitamin Gummiesare as follows:



History Year: 2013-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2018



Forecast Year to 2026



Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:



Adult Vitamin Gummies Manufacturers



Adult Vitamin Gummies Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers



Adult Vitamin Gummies Subcomponent Manufacturers



Industry Association



Downstream Vendors



