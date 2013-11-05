Adults Braces Become More Popular Than Ever

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- This may come as a surprise, but braces aren’t just for teenagers anymore! In fact, more than 1 million American adults over the age of 18 wear braces and the number keeps going up.



So why are braces becoming so popular among adults? The Raleigh orthodontist, Dr. Rebecca Schmorr suggests that we can thank improved orthodontic technology for the spike in interest and acceptance. Modern orthodontic techniques are now allowing for subtle, less visible teeth aligning options that adults find flattering and comfortable. They now have more orthodontal options than ever before including teeth straightening techniques like lingual braces, clear braces, and systems like Invisalign and the Inman Aligner.



Braces can provide adults the same benefits as teens but treatment can sometimes take a little longer because the teeth are less pliable. The average adult can expect wear their braces for 18 months to three years. However, new technology has also allowed adults with braces to see results in as little as 6 months with the Six Month Braces™ treatment option.



Just like teens though, adults should wear a retainer upon the completion of their ortho treatment in order to maintain the results of treatment after braces are removed.



About Glenwood Smiles

Glenwood Smiles is an orthodontist and cosmetic dental practice in Raleigh, NC devoted to restoring and enhancing the natural beauty of your smile using conservative, state-of-the-art procedures. Learn more at http://www.glenwoodsmiles.com