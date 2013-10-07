Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ADVA AG Optical Networking - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"ADVA AG Optical Networking - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, key competitors, financial analysis, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "ADVA AG Optical Networking"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "ADVA AG Optical Networking" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "ADVA AG Optical Networking"

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

ADVA AG Optical Networking (ADVA) is a networking solutions provider based in Germany. The company offers Optical Ethernet solutions for the transformation of packet-oriented optical networking and the existing network infrastructures. Its solutions are used by telecommunication service providers, companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA provides wavelength division multiplexing technology offering speeds, reach and utilization of optical networks. It is an ISO 9001:2000 standards certified company. The company operates in Germany, Poland, Norway, Lebanon, Americas, South Africa, Sweden, France, Austria, Switzerland, the UK and Asia-Pacific. ADVA is headquartered in Munich, Germany.



Companies Mentioned



ADVA AG Optical Networking



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