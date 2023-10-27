Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2023 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: AAP shares, filed a lawsuit against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Investors who purchased shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: December 8, 2023. NYSE: AAP investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On May 31, 2023, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, including a net sales decrease of more than 1.6% compared to the prior year and an operating margin rate of 2.6%, "well below expectations due to higher than planned investments to narrow competitive price gaps in the professional sales channel as well as unfavorable product mix." Advance Auto Parts, Inc. also disclosed that it was slashing its full year 2023 guidance, which it had provided just three months earlier, given that it now "expect[s] the competitive dynamics . . . faced in the first quarter to continue." Advance Auto Parts, Inc. further revealed that it was cutting its quarterly dividend by 84% "to provide enhanced financial flexibility."



Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) declined from $127.31 per share on May 10, 2023, to as low as $47.73 per share on October 25, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between November 16, 2022 and May 30, 2023, the defendants made false and/or materially misleading statements that: 1) misrepresented the efficacy of AAP's strategic pricing initiative and the impact of price reductions; 2) omitted and/or concealed the negative impacts of the pricing initiative; 3) provided investors with an overly optimistic perception of AAP's operations; and 4) created the false impression that inflation and macroeconomic factors had an insubstantial impact on the Company's margins.



