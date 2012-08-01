Advance Dental Family Care Introduces Philadelphia Cosmetic Dentist

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Advanced Family Dental Care introduces Cosmetic Dentistry in Philadelphia, offering all types of services. Their Philadelphia Cosmetic Dentists can do anything that may include, correcting any kind of imperfections in the appearance of the mouth.



Anyone who is unhappy with their smile can have it fixed by their services of Teeth Whitening in Philadelphia. They use several methods that include passive tray whitening, and professional strength white strips. The end results of Teeth Whitening in Philadelphia will be great, as it will make one look fabulous and moreover will boost their confidence.



Advanced Family Dental Care has been recognized as one of the top dental offices in Philadelphia offering a wide variety of Cosmetic Dentistry. Some of these options are whitening, smile design, recon touring the shape of the teeth, veneers, bonding, and all ceramic/porcelain crowns with their experienced Philadelphia Cosmetic Dentists.



The spokesperson of Advanced Family Dental Care said, “Our staff is very friendly and take great pride in keeping your smile beautiful. Our promise to the patient is that the veneers, fillings, crowns, and bridges we create will look as good as, or better than the teeth you were given. And to make sure we keep that promise, the products we recommend and use are the highest quality and incredibly durable. You can trust your smile with us.”



Their experts Dentists in Philadelphia are highly qualified and ready to assist anyone with questions and concerns to provide the best possible treatment. Dr. Mathew Cherian, who leads the team, is a member in good standing with the American Dental Association (ADA), Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA), Academy of General Dentistry (AGA), American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), and the Indian Dental Association (IDA). Their dentistry in Philadelphia has been improving smiles throughout the city with quality dental care, with the philosophy to treat the patients, as they want to be treated.



Advanced Family Dental Care specializes in beautifying smiles, maintaining dental health, and helping all to improve their appearance. Their areas of excellence are General Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Lumineers, Zoom Whitening, Laser Dentistry Implants, and Cerec 3-D. To learn more about their services log on to http://www.advancedfamilydental.net