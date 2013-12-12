Advance Dentistry Accepts CareCredit and Offers the Most Pleasant Care of Any Cincinnati Dentist

Des Moines, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Advance Dentistry, recognized for providing the most personalized patient care of any Cincinnati dentist, recently announced that they are accepting CareCredit patient payment plans that allow individuals and families the freedom to avoid having to pay a lump sum at the beginning of their visit and instead make interest-free payments over the course of six months to one year. CareCredit is not a service all dentists in Cincinnati Ohio accept, but Advance Dentistry is committed to making their patients as comfortable as possible in any way they can.



Advance Dentistry’s office is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies to provide the latest breakthroughs in oral medicine, and patients can feel confident that they are in the hands of expert health professionals. The caring doctors and dental assistants at Advance Dentistry make it their priority to spend as much time as is necessary to address all the concerns and questions their patients may have about their oral health and the various treatment options available.



“It is our mission to provide the highest level of care possible, backed by a gentle touch and the understanding that can only come from years of experience working with fearful patients. We provide our patients with a comfortable dental experience, so they can enjoy a smile they never thought was possible,” said Dr. Scott Sayer of Advance Dentistry.



Advance Dentistry’s Cincinnati dental office provides outstanding dental care in a warm, inviting atmosphere that is designed specifically to help patients feel calm and relaxed. The facility features a roomy front lobby with large, open windows, a cozy seating area and a flat screen television. Patients are sure to find relaxation once they experience the massaging dental chairs, and they are welcome to select from a wide variety of the most current magazines or browse the internet through the in-house WiFi connection.



Advance Dentistry works with patients by providing a variety of payment options, and they accept most major dental insurance plans. The friendly and knowledgeable staff will happily process insurance claims and verify benefits as a courtesy, and once a patient has undergone his or her initial visit, a financial coordinator will assist in planning future dental treatment.



“Can you love your dentist? I love this office. Of the many cities I have lived in, and dentists I have had (and I have no complaints about them) the customer service, friendly atmosphere, professionalism, ranks far superior here,” a testimonial from the website stated.



About Advance Dentistry

Advance Dentistry is always at the forefront of the latest research in dentistry and uses the most up-to-date methods and technology to help patients’ achieve their desired smiles. Advance Dentistry specializes in a variety of general dental procedures, so patients can rest assured that their visit will be performed by a skilled and experienced medical professional. With an arsenal of state-of-the-art equipment and an expert multidisciplinary staff dedicated to dental health, Advance Dentistry is in a unique position to offer best-in-class dental care. For more information, please visit www.nofeardentist.com.