Advance Machinery (Pty) Ltd Offers Wide Range of Latest CNC Plasma Cutters in Rustenburg

Companies in Rustenburg can now get their hands on latest technological CNC Plasma Cutters via Advanced Machinery (Pty) Ltd. The company is currently offering wide range of CNC Plasma cutters which are not readily available in South Africa. O.C.T. Engineering based in Rustenburg is one such company that has recently purchased one of the elite CNC machines the CNC Hypertherm Powermax 105 and has seen a significant improvement in efficiency of their work.



Advanced Machinery (Pty) Ltd has already gained attention for providing latest CNC machines at affordable pricing. The company informed that they are providing high quality machines that are manufactured in China and their after sales service makes sure that the machines are still top-notch once they are in use. The variety of CNC machines has also been admired by the customers who state that there are CNC plasma cutters that are suitable for every type of metal cutting needs.



O.C.T. Engineering is currently using the company’s large size CNC plasma cutter, the gantry plasma CNC cutter with a powerful high ampere Hypertherm plasma cutting system Powermax 105. The machine was assembled at O.C.T. Engineering in Rustenburg by Advanced Machinery (Pty) Ltd and specific personal requirements were also taken care of by the company.



With limited number of providers of affordable and latest technological CNC machines, the company is now offering its CNC plasma cutter in Rustenburg as well. Advanced Machinery (Pty) Ltd informed that many Rustenburg companies like O.C.T. Engineering have purchased their products and that they have taken care of all assembling and ensured that the machines are fully functional and operate according to the personal requirements. The company also provides initial training on all of their machines by experienced engineers and offers after sales service to make sure the machines always produce optimum results.



If customers are not sure which product is most suitable for them, then the company’s website also has extensive details regarding each and every product and informative articles to act as a guide when making a decision. One such article published on the site is the evaluation of the plasma cutting capacity. The article discusses general cutting thickness calculations and important things to consider before purchasing a suitable CNC machine. The company informed that they can be contacted for any queries and if there is uncertainty about which products are suitable then they are happy to oblige and explain all the details.



The CNC Powermax Plasma cutter has become one of the preferred CNC machines in the world, mainly due to its exceptional precision and improved cutting speed. There are certain variations to this machine as well, which are all currently offered by Advanced Machinery (Pty) Ltd.



