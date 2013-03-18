Advance My Lawsuit Announces Support for People Harmed by Dangerous Supplements

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Advance My Lawsuit is offering financial help for plaintiffs in cases involving dangerous supplements. Those who have been harmed by such products, but who need help getting the money necessary to pursue legal action, are encouraged to contact the company for more information.



The company focuses on assisting people with the money necessary to pursue personal injury and work-related litigation. Due to the complexity of the United States legal system, as well as how long it can take for a case to fully move through the courts, people who need to file a lawsuit often struggle to come up with the money necessary. At times, the defendant’s insurance company may even deliberately drag out the legal process in hopes that the other side will become desperate for cash and will be willing to accept a smaller settlement.



According to Randy of Advance My Lawsuit, “Our goal is to help the people who have a solid case to get the justice that they deserve. We provide lawsuit funding that they can use to meet immediate expenses, so that they can fight for their rights rather than having to bow to the bullying tactics employed by insurance companies.”



The issue of supplement safety has been in the news recently due to the deaths of several members of the military, and the fact that the family of one of these individuals has filed a lawsuit against the companies that made and sold the products. Because of the way that FDA regulations work, companies do not have to prove that a supplement is safe or effective before beginning to sell it to the public.



Though many people who use such products remain unharmed, there have been incidents in which people have suffered serious harm, or have even died. In 2004, for example, the FDA banned the inclusion of ephedra in supplements after a number of cases in which people were sickened or killed.



Advance My Lawsuit’s representative has said, “We know that there are more people out there who want to pursue justice, but who do not have the money to start the process or to have to wait for a fair settlement. We have the industry’s highest approval rate and the means to get money to people quickly. We do this because we know how important it is to ensure that every citizen of our country has access to the legal system. Our lawsuit loans make that possible for people who would otherwise be helpless against big companies.”



