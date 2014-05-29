Advance Role of C4ISR Market in Advance Market Worth $93.04 Billion by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- The report "C4ISR Market (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, Land Systems, Airborne Systems and Naval Systems) (2014-2019)", the global C4ISR market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.28% to reach $93.04 billion by 2019.



Browse 71 market data tables and 76 figures spread through 185 pages and in-depth TOC on "C4ISR Market".



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C4ISR systems will remain a priority in the years to come. C4ISR and military capabilities have evolved rapidly and will continue to do so in the forecast period. Efficient C4ISR systems will prevent collateral damage and keep the soldiers safe. C4ISR systems will play a key role in combating modern warfare.



The global C4ISR market is estimated to be $83.13 billion in 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.28% to reach $93.04 billion in 2019. The growth regions will be Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Russia, India, Brazil and Indonesia will show consistent levels of growth.



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U.S. will cut down significantly on their C4ISR spending.

PED (Processing, Exploitation & Dissemination) tools are critically important in C4ISR spending to ensure information quality.There is a slight decline in the C4ISR global share of advanced markets. The decline is not so much attributed to a reduction in western C4ISR expenditure, but rather significant investment growth in most emerging markets.



The report provides market analysis of the global C4ISR Market over the next five years. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry. It also discusses about the industry, market, and technology trends that are currently prevailing in the global C4ISR market. It tracks, analyzes and lays out the market size of the major defense spenders in each region and provides market share by sub-category i.e. C4 and ISR. It also analyzes market share by Procurement, Integration and Maintenance. It provides information about the leading competitors in the global C4ISR Market and apart from a general overview of the companies; it also provides details on their financial positions, key products, their unique selling points, and key developments. This Global C4ISR market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of C4ISR architecture, platform, geography, and by country; forecasting revenues, market share, and analyzing trends in each of the sub sectors.



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The global C4ISR Market is estimated to be $83.13 billion in 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.28% to reach $93.04 billion by 2019.The continued requirement for integrated solutions and interoperability will be the driving factors for the global C4ISR Market. Joint Ventures have played a significant role in winning C4ISR contracts across the defense industry. Austerity leading to defense budget cuts are said to continue at least till 2016 in two major western markets of the United States and the United Kingdom. The primary market players are from the United States and Europe; these players have the technical know-how and are now looking towards the emerging economies. Transitioning Markets include most of the major emerging countries like Turkey, Indonesia, Australia and Brazil. The current trend of the market is its transition towards faster and efficient systems. The market requires more consolidation and integration of C4ISR systems across all platforms to gain competitive advantage.



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Airborne Systems will have the highest the CAGR across all platforms and will account for 40% of the market share in the forecast period. There will be an increasing demand in UAVs, Sensors, Synthetic Aperture Radars, Mobility Solutions, Biometrics, Geo-spatial Solutions and Cyber security. Unmanned systems will present a large growth area for C4ISR technology.



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