New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The global advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market is expected to reach USD 4.49 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand of advanced (3D/4D) visualization for precise diagnosis and effective cure of diseases to provide assistance in cost saving by improving diagnosis support of the patients. According to WHO there would be 22 million new cases on cancer in coming two decades and this would create a surge in the demand for advanced visualization to effective treatment of the patients.



The demand for advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems would also be triggered by a rise in need for effective and prompt diagnosis of disease to start with the treatment increases the chances of survival of patients diagnosed with life threatening diseases.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Magnetic resonance imaging is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period registering a CAGR 7.5%. This dominance of magnetic resonance imaging is due to spiraling growth in the implementation of this technology in various clinical applications like radiology and oncology among others.



The healthcare industry would contribute to the largest market share in the market with the highest CAGR of 7.8% owing to spiraling increase in number of patients all over the world and the need to efficient diagnosis and treatment of these patients to improve the well-being of the people.



The region of North America is expected to grow at the rate of CAGR 7.61% and would hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the rapid adoption of advanced (3D/4D) visualization technology in the region especially in countries like US and Canada as well massive investment in healthcare industry to improve the life expectancy in the region



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems market are listed below:



Medical Systems Inc., Carestream Health Inc., CONMED Corporation, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holding America Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Terarecon Inc., QI Imaging, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Magnetic Resonance Imaging



Ultrasound



Radio Therapy



Computed Tomography



Positron Emission Tomography



Nuclear Medicine



Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Radiology



Oncology



Cardiology



Orthopedics



Neurology



Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Healthcare Centers



Imaging Centers



Academics & Research Centers



Others



Radical Features of the Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators



3.1.1. Global deployment of Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization System



3.1.2. Global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization System implementation by application



3.1.3. Region-wise application of Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization System



Chapter 4. Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization System Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.3. Regulatory Framework



4.4. Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization System Market Impact Analysis



4.4.1. Market driver analysis



4.4.1.1. Rising demand of advanced (3D/4D) visualization for precise diagnosis and effective cure of diseases



4.4.1.2. Rising demand of advanced (3D/4D) visualization in the field of healthcare services for visualizing modalities



4.4.1.3. Necessity for Effective and Prompt Diagnosis of Ailments



4.4.2. Market restraint analysis



4.4.2.1. Availability of substitutes



4.4.2.2. Technological setbacks pertaining to Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization System



4.4.3. Key opportunities prioritized



4.4.3.1. Deployment of Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization System in smart devices



Continued…



