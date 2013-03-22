Advanced Analytics in the Social Gaming Industry 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Advanced gaming analytics help social gaming companies improve their understanding of game-related data and use this understanding to gain insights into consumer behavior. These insights also help companies deal with a varied range of areas that have significant potential to enhance gaming success. They also provide companies with a better understanding about why users quit a certain game, and help them find other players that are likely to abandon the game. Using these insights, gaming companies can develop retention strategies before players quit their game, and this in turn optimizes ad-generated interaction and in-game virtual goods sales.



Analysts expect the Advanced Analytics segment in the Social Gaming industry to grow rapidly over the period 2012-2016. The growth of the Advanced Analytics segment is driven by many factors. One of the major drivers is the need for enterprises to optimize consumer relationships. Advanced analytics provides an insight into the purchasing-related demand for various products. This insight is then used by marketers to formulate marketing strategies for greater sales visibility of their products and also to encourage increased consumer satisfaction.



Despite the presence of strong drivers, the growth of the Advanced Analytics segment is curtailed by some serious challenges. The high cost of implementation and lack of awareness are two of the major challenges confronting this market.



However, the Advanced Analytics segment shows immense potential to grow, and it is expected to grow rapidly in the near future because of the presence of certain positive trends in the Global Social Gaming market. Both large and small gaming enterprises are experiencing the benefits of using social network platforms. The Global Social Gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.96 percent during the period 2012-2016.



The Advanced Analytics segment in the Social Gaming industry is highly fragmented with many small vendors providing gamification tools. However, the market is expected to witness vendor consolidation in the near future as a result of the increasing acquisition of niche vendors by large vendors. Vendors in this market are expecting a high growth rate and hence many investors are funding them. This funding is likely to continue in the near future and this will enhance the attractiveness of the market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Kontagent Inc., Flurry Inc., Mixpanel Inc., Claritics Inc., Vertica Systems Inc., and Totango Ltd.



Advanced Analytics in the Social Gaming industry, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Gamification market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



